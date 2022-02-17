About the Company

Many Rivers Regional Housing works across the lands of many peoples. An Aboriginal community-controlled, Indigenous Corporation. Culture is at the centre of everything they do. Located in Port Macquarie, Many Rivers is a leading not-for-profit provider of Aboriginal community housing services providing property management services for around 450 properties and support for the needs of tenants. The vision is to Close the Gap in Aboriginal wellbeing through housing, partnerships and community development.



About the Role

An opportunity exists for strong and solid individual to lead and manage this vibrant, positive, and progressive organisation as their Chief Executive Officer.



Reporting to the board, you will be responsible for the strategic, cultural, and operational leadership of the organisation in accordance with their strategic plan, purpose, legislative and compliance requirements whilst still being able to demonstrate a hands-on approach to the day-to-day business for the organisation.



You will lead the team to continue to deliver exceptional high quality services ensuring adherence to good practice and compliance standards. This will be achieved in alignment with the organisation's mission and championing and embedding respect and recognition of Aboriginal cultures within Many Rivers and the community.



About You

To be successful in this role you will need to be an experienced and results driven individual with strong innovative spirit. You will possess financial and operational acumen, corporate governance, and policy development to provide insight and direction for the organisation across all its assets.



In addition you will be an energetic and driven leader with exceptional communication and engagement skills, allowing you to act as the public 'spokesperson' for the organisation. Key to this role is to demonstrate strong contemporary knowledge of Aboriginal culture, aspirations and self-determination and the ability to provide cultural leadership across the organisation whilst maintaining strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders including clients, other service providers and relevant agencies.



To be considered for this exciting opportunity you will possess the following:

The successful applicant will have outstanding personal attributes including personal drive and integrity, advanced written, verbal communication and consultation skills as well as demonstrated strategic and project management skills gained through extensive experience in a senior leadership role ideally in aboriginal housing and tenancy management setting as well as;



Tertiary qualification in a relevant discipline

Thorough understanding of community/not-for-profit sectors, including key drivers such as relevant legislation, government policy, broad social issues, strategic planning, policy corporate governance and funding frameworks.

Be open and honest, be prepared to express your views, be willing to accept and commit to change, and be able to manage staff through times of change.

Be ethical and professional, and adhere to organisational values and ethos

Show drive and motivation, a measured approach and a commitment to learning

Demonstrated ability to lead and manage teams, to mentor and empower staff and to build a culture of engagement and success

Current valid Driver's license, minimum of Class "C" or equivalent



Benefits on offer

This is an excellent and unique opportunity to join and lead a supportive and caring team of individuals passionate about making a real difference for Indigenous communities in the region. For this role, you will receive a highly attractive base salary circa $150,000 PLUS super and salary packaging.



Please note: Aboriginal designated positions. You must identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander to apply under section 14 of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act 1977. Proof or confirmation of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage will be required from the successful applicant.



How to Apply

If this position will enhance your career and you would like further details on the client, and the role, please call Jo Ellerman for a confidential discussion on 0266919106 or upload your resume via the 'apply now' link and Jo will be in touch.











